Barclays Remains a Buy on Element Financial (ELEEF)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF) yesterday and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.31, close to its 52-week low of $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.55.

Element Financial’s market cap is currently $2.75B and has a P/E ratio of 68.91. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.