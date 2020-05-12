Barclays Remains a Buy on Element Financial (ELEEF)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Element Financial (ELEEF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Element Financial with a $8.68 average price target, a 22.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Element Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and GAAP net loss of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $278 million and had a net profit of $41.15 million.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio. The company was founded by J. Stephen Sands on May 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.