Barclays Remains a Buy on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

In a report issued on July 17, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.6% and a 27.7% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cimarex Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.62, which is a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.29 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Cimarex Energy has an average volume of 1.85M.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.