Barclays Remains a Buy on Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Pacific (CP), with a price target of C$350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $258.86, close to its 52-week high of $259.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Pacific is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $261.87, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Based on Canadian Pacific’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $413 million.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. engages in the provision of rail service. It offers rail and intermodal transportation services. It also transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.