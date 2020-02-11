Barclays Remains a Buy on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Moses Sutton from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), with a price target of C$74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.83, close to its 52-week high of $53.54.

Sutton has an average return of 36.4% when recommending Brookfield Renewable Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutton is ranked #1775 out of 5894 analysts.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.23.

The company has a one-year high of $53.54 and a one-year low of $28.81. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 242.6K.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate.