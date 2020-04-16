Barclays Remains a Buy on Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings (BKNG) yesterday and set a price target of $1610.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1424.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1796.29, representing a 27.6% upside. In a report issued on April 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2070.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Booking Holdings’ market cap is currently $58.5B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 55.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booking Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online travel and related solutions. The company offers services through the following brands: Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. It provides accommodation reservations including hotels, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals, and other properties. The company was founded by Jay Scott Walker on July 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.