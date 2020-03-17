Barclays Remains a Buy on Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings (AVYA) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avaya Holdings with a $13.20 average price target, which is a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.35 and a one-year low of $6.13. Currently, Avaya Holdings has an average volume of 3.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVYA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Read More on AVYA: