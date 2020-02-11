Barclays Remains a Buy on Avantor (AVTR)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Avantor (AVTR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avantor with a $20.23 average price target, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Avantor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.52 billion and net profit of $70.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $53.3 million.

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement.