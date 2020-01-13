Barclays Remains a Buy on Apollo Global Management (APO)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management (APO) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.06, close to its 52-week high of $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Global Management with a $49.89 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Apollo Global Management’s market cap is currently $11.09B and has a P/E ratio of 24.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.16.

