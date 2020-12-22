Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Western Union (WU)

In a report issued on August 7, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Western Union (WU), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Western Union with a $23.67 average price target, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Western Union’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $229 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $135 million.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.