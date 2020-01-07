Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Regions Financial (RF)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Regions Financial (RF), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Regions Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.93.

The company has a one-year high of $17.54 and a one-year low of $13.38. Currently, Regions Financial has an average volume of 8.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RF in relation to earlier this year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.