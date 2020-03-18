Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Austin Angelo- March 18, 2020, 9:02 AM EDT

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Sell rating on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.81, close to its 52-week low of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pebblebrook Hotel with a $19.92 average price target.

Pebblebrook Hotel’s market cap is currently $1.15B and has a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.32.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded by Jon E. Bortz on October 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

