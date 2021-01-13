Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on PBF Energy (PBF)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Sell rating on PBF Energy (PBF) on January 11 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.57, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 76.7% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, KNOT Offshore Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

PBF Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.50, an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

PBF Energy’s market cap is currently $825.3M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PBF in relation to earlier this year.

PBF Energy, Inc. engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products. The Logistics.segment owns, leases, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. The company was founded on March 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.