Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Owens-Illinois (OI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Owens-Illinois (OI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 41.7% success rate. Leithead covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens-Illinois is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.79, which is a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $8.26. Currently, Owens-Illinois has an average volume of 2.01M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.