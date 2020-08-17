Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

In a report released today, Gilberto Garcia from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.3% and a 27.8% success rate. Garcia covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as UNIFIN Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV, and Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.61 and a one-year low of $4.65. Currently, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average volume of 1.75M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system. The Cable segment offers video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses and hotels; and provides telecommunications services, including voice, data, and managed services, to domestic and international carriers and to enterprise, corporate, and government customers. The Other Businesses segment comprises of publishing, gaming, soccer, radio, feature-film distribution, and publishing distribution activities. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.