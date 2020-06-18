Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Groupon (GRPN)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on Groupon (GRPN) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 70.1% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Groupon with a $25.12 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $73.00 and a one-year low of $9.60. Currently, Groupon has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GRPN in relation to earlier this year.

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

