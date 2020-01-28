Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

In a report released yesterday, Kristen Stewart from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.40, close to its 52-week low of $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $36.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.45 and a one-year low of $29.06. Currently, Avanos Medical has an average volume of 378.8K.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.