Barclays Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nokia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Hold with an average price target of $26.19, a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Sell with a CHF13.80 price target.

Based on ams AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion and GAAP net loss of $86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $580 million and had a net profit of $142 million.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.