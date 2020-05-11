Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Trinseo (TSE)

In a report released today, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Trinseo (TSE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00, close to its 52-week low of $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 50.4% success rate. Fischer covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Berry Global Group.

Trinseo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $23.33, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Trinseo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $889 million and net profit of $5.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $800K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TSE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following divisions: Performance Materials and Basic Plastics & Feedstocks. The Performance Materials division includes latex binders, synthetic rubber and performance plastics segments. The Basic Plastics & Feedstocks division offers basic plastics, feedstocks and americas styrenics. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.