Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Hold rating on Thomson Reuters (TRI) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.76, close to its 52-week high of $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 72.8% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Factset Research, Nielsen Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thomson Reuters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.43.

The company has a one-year high of $73.01 and a one-year low of $46.45. Currently, Thomson Reuters has an average volume of 372.7K.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print.