Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) on January 16 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.17, close to its 52-week high of $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.76, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $21.16B and has a P/E ratio of 25.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

