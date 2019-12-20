Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

In a report released yesterday, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms (SAFM), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.74, close to its 52-week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.75, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms’ market cap is currently $3.8B and has a P/E ratio of 72.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 158 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAFM in relation to earlier this year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods.