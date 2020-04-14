Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging (RLJ) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.05 and a one-year low of $3.89. Currently, RLJ Lodging has an average volume of 2.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RLJ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, with interests in hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt or Wyndham . The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.