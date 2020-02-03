Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Rexnord (RXN)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Rexnord (RXN) on January 31 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Rexnord has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.67, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rexnord’s market cap is currently $3.98B and has a P/E ratio of 23.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RXN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Mark W. Peterson, the SVP & CFO of RXN sold 110,000 shares for a total of $3,700,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments.