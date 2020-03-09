Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Oracle (ORCL)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Oracle (ORCL) on March 6 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.37, close to its 52-week low of $46.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Citrix Systems.

Oracle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.88.

Based on Oracle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.61 billion and net profit of $2.31 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.61 billion and had a net profit of $2.75 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORCL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Bruce Chizen, a Director at ORCL sold 225,000 shares for a total of $12,291,750.

