Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Powell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR), with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.24, close to its 52-week low of $67.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $123.20, a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $24.39B and has a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International.