Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Legg Mason (LM)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Campbell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Legg Mason (LM), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.60, close to its 52-week high of $40.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Legg Mason has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.00, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Legg Mason’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $72.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $218 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Legg Mason, Inc. provides securities brokerage, trading and investment services. The firm’s segment includes Global Asset Management. The segment: Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to company-sponsored investment funds.