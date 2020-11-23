Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) on November 20 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and BP Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KNOT Offshore Partners with a $15.00 average price target.

KNOT Offshore Partners’ market cap is currently $460.7M and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the business of owning, operating, and acquiring shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.