Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hiscox (HCXLF)

In a report issued on June 11, Ivan Bokhmat from Barclays reiterated a Hold rating on Hiscox (HCXLF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.17.

Bokhmat has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Hiscox.

According to TipRanks.com, Bokhmat is ranked #2933 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hiscox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.23, representing a 37.5% upside. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a p950.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.62 and a one-year low of $8.04. Currently, Hiscox has an average volume of 5,581.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HCXLF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hiscox Ltd. engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. The Hiscox Retail segment brings together the results of the UK and Europe, and Hiscox International being the U.S.A, Guernsey and Asia retail business divisions. The Hiscox London Market segment comprises the internationally traded insurance business written by the group’s London-based underwriters. The Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the company, combining underwriting platforms in Bermuda, London, and Paris. The Corporate Centre segment consists of the investment return, finance costs and administrative costs associated with Group management activities. The company was founded on September 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.