Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN)

In a report issued on May 8, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hain Celestial (HAIN), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.73, close to its 52-week high of $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hain Celestial is a Hold with an average price target of $29.33, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.90 and a one-year low of $17.95. Currently, Hain Celestial has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HAIN in relation to earlier this year.

Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The United States segment comprises of baby, pantry, snack food, fresh, personal care, and tea products. The United Kingdom segment offers frozen and chilled products. The Rest of World segment distributes products in Canada and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment includes expenses related to the firm’s administrative functions. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.