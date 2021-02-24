Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Five9 (FIVN)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Five9 (FIVN) yesterday and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.09, close to its 52-week high of $194.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 75.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Nuance Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.50, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Five9’s market cap is currently $12.57B and has a P/E ratio of -287.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 198.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More on FIVN: