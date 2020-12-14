Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT)

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT) on December 11 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chatham Lodging is a Hold with an average price target of $10.75, a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, B.Riley Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $11.00 price target.

Chatham Lodging’s market cap is currently $559M and has a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLDT in relation to earlier this year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.