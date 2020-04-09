Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Allegion (ALLE)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Hold rating on Allegion (ALLE) yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.33, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allegion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $720 million and net profit of $80.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $702 million and had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.