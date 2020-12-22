Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on WEX (WEX)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on WEX (WEX) on May 8 and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $190.75, a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $236.52 and a one-year low of $71.12. Currently, WEX has an average volume of 552.5K.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Flight Solutions segment provides payment and transaction processing services for the needs of commercial and government fleets. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the payment environment of business-to-business payments, providing customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate payment, and transaction monitoring needs. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment involves healthcare payment products and SaaS consumer directed platforms, as well as payroll related benefits to customers. The company was founded by Parker Poole III and William Richardson in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.