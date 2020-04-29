Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors (TWO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.92.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $555 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

