Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Toronto Dominion Bank (TD), with a price target of C$62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Toronto Dominion Bank with a $52.88 average price target.

Based on Toronto Dominion Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.8 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.