Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Target (TGT)

In a report released yesterday, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Loblaw Companies, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.80, which is a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $130.24 and a one-year low of $70.03. Currently, Target has an average volume of 5.38M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items at discounted prices. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

