Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger (SLB), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.87, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schlumberger with a $33.82 average price target, implying a 177.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.88 and a one-year low of $11.87. Currently, Schlumberger has an average volume of 15.94M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLB in relation to earlier this year.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling, Production, Cameron and Elimination and other.

