Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ross Stores (ROST)

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores (ROST), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Ross Stores has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.00, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Ross Stores’ market cap is currently $34.43B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.62.

Ross Stores, Inc. engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.