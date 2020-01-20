Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Premier (PINC)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Premier (PINC) on January 16 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Premier has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.00 and a one-year low of $27.37. Currently, Premier has an average volume of 766.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Premier, Inc. operates as a holding company with interests in health services. It specializes in data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and other services. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments.