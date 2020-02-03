Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Open Text (OTEX)

In a report issued on January 31, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Open Text (OTEX), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 74.9% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Open Text has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.55, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.38 and a one-year low of $36.61. Currently, Open Text has an average volume of 398K.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.