Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Oceaneering International (OII)

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Oceaneering International (OII) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Ranger Energy Services.

Oceaneering International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.29 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Oceaneering International has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OII in relation to earlier this year.

Oceaneering International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Remotely Operated Vehicles, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity.