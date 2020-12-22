Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on May 3, Ramsey El Assal from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, BigCommerce Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $353.69 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $367.25 and a one-year low of $199.99. Currently, Mastercard has an average volume of 4.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

