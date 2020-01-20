Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

In a report issued on January 16, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Smart Global Holdings, and Silicon Laboratories.

Lumentum Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.62, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.49 and a one-year low of $40.28. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LITE in relation to earlier this year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments.

