Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kennametal (KMT)

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained a Buy rating on Kennametal (KMT) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennametal is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.74 and a one-year low of $14.46. Currently, Kennametal has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KMT in relation to earlier this year.

Kennametal, Inc. engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metalworking products and services. The Widia segment offers standard and custom metal cutting solutions to general engineering, aerospace, energy, and transportation customers. The Infrastructure segment produces engineered tungsten carbide and ceramic components, earth-cutting tools, and metallurgical powders. The company was founded by Philip M. McKenna in 1938 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.