Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA) yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.0% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $166.47 average price target, representing a 92.9% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare’s market cap is currently $29.36B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

