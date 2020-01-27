Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on GoDaddy (GDDY)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy (GDDY) on January 24 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

GoDaddy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.29, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoDaddy’s market cap is currently $12.62B and has a P/E ratio of 109.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDDY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More on GDDY: