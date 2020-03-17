Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Elastic (ESTC)

In a report released yesterday, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Elastic (ESTC), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.37, close to its 52-week low of $41.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.67.

Based on Elastic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $44.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ESTC in relation to earlier this year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, which is a set of software products that ingest and store data from any source, in any format, and perform search, analysis, and visualization.