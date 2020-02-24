Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Deere (DE)

Barclays analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Deere (DE) today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.86.

Seiden has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Deere.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is ranked #2587 out of 5976 analysts.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.21, which is a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $181.99 and a one-year low of $132.68. Currently, Deere has an average volume of 1.63M.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services.