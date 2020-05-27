Barclays Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Bank Of Nova Scotia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.21.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.05 billion and net profit of $2.29 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 billion and had a net profit of $2.14 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.